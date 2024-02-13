ICYMI: Video – Kadewere’s first league goal for Nantes

Tinotenda Kadewere scored his first league goal for Nantes in Sunday’s meeting against Toulouse.

Kadewere started in the first XI and scored in the 54th minute to double the lead following a a great interplay with Mostafa Mohamed.

The goal marked the first time that Kadewere has found the back of the net in the Ligue 1 since joining Nantes on a six-month loan deal from Lyon.

Here is the video: