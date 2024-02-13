ZIFA appoints new Technical Director to replace Wilson Mutekede

ZIFA has unveiled a new technical director to replace Wilson Mutekede who was fired from the spot in November.

The association, under the management of the Nomalisation Committee, has appointed former Zimbabwe Saints player Jethro Hunidzarira as the new technical director.

Hunidzarira, who is a holder of CAF A license, has spent most of his post-playing career working in Botswana.

“The new Technical Director has been unveiled – Jethro ‘Chemie’ Hunidzarira,” ZIFA said on Facebook.

“A CAF A coaching license holder, Hunidzarira is a former Zimbabwe Saints player who has vast coaching experience across all tiers, from grassroots to elite football.”