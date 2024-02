CAPS United are charging a whopping $50 as entry charge to attend their kit and player unveiling event.

The unveiling ceremony is set to happen at Nyaradzo Hall in Harare.

The event was supposed to happen last week at a training session but the club downgraded it to just a meet and great ceremony after public outcry.

Following the rearrangement, those who have not been invited will have to pay $50 to attend.

The unveiling event will take place this afternoon.