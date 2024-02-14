Gallery: CAPS United unveil kit for 2024 season

CAPS United have unveiled their new playing kit for the 2024 season.

The kits were unveiled at an event held in Harare.

The club retained their traditional green and white colour for the home jersey with vertical stripes.

The away kit is all white, while the alternative kit has green and yellow colours.

Meanwhile, CAPS United also unveiled their signings at the event.

The new players include Bruce Kangwa who was last in the books of Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League, Ralph Kawondera, Lot Chiwunga, Wayne Makuva, Tafadzwa Jabangwe, Simba Gunda and Munyaradzi Chirwa.

Junior Bunjira, the son of former Makepekepe striker Alois, has also signed with the team.