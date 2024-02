The Premier Soccer League has released the fixtures for the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The league is set to commence on the first weekend of March.

Headlining the opening the round is the Battle of Zimbabwe fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos.

Eastern Region Premier League winners are yet to be confirmed due to the ongoing promotion issue between Tenax and Bikita Minerals.

Here are the fixtures for the opening four rounds.