Warriors have discovered their latest position in the first post-2023 Afcon FIFA ranking.

Zimbabwe did not take part in the tournament that was held in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.

With twenty-four teams featuring in the competition plus those in Asian cup, there has been a lot of movement on the table.

However, the Warriors have not been affected by those movements after remaining unchanged on number 124 in the world with 1144.56 points.

Africa Top 10 Ranking

World Top 10 Ranking