Ivory Coast players get $80k, house each for winning Afcon

Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara has gifted every player in the Elephants squad that won the 2023 Afcon with cash, houses and national honour.

The West Africans were crowned champions of Africa on Sunday, February 11, after they came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final.

The triumph marked the third Afcon trophy for the Elephants.

“Every player in Côte d’Ivoire’s AFCON- winning squad is getting $82,000 and a villa worth $82,000. Coach Emerse Fae gets $164,000(209,756,000),” Ouatarra confirmed in a statement.

“You have brought happiness to all Ivorians, bravo, bravo,” the Ivorian head of state added.

The players as well as the technical team have also been awarded the nation’s highest order by the head of state.