Gavin Hunt breaks silence on Khama Billiat’s failed move to SuperSport United

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has broken his silence on Khama Billiat’s failed move to the club last month.

Billiat trained with the Pretoria-based side, raising speculation he could finally get a team after spending the first half of the season unattached.

However, the former Warriors international only trained for one day and United’s CEO Stan Mathews was later quoted confirming that they were not going to sign him.

Speaking on the issue for the first time, Hunt said, as cited by FarPost.co.za:

“He trained here one morning, he was here just one morning, and he never came back, that’s all,” said Hunt after Friday’s league game against Stellenbosch FC.

“He was here for one day, and he left, and he never came back. I wasn’t there [when Khama Billiat went to training], though, so I have never seen him. I never spoke to Billiat since at Kaizer Chiefs, years ago.”

Meanwhile, Billiat has, of late, been linked with a move to a couple of teams in Zimbabwe.

The interest is said to be coming from Dynamos, CAPS United and Manica Diamonds but is the Glamour Boys, who are reportedly leading the race for his signature.