Kalisto Pasuwa bags another big award in Malawi

Just weeks after being named coach of the season, Kalisto Pasuwa hasbagged another big award in Malawi following a brilliant campaign in 2023.

The Zimbabwean gaffer, who coaches Nyasa Big Bullets, won the non-Citizen of the Year award at the 2023 Malawi Sports Awards.

Pasuwa beat the competition of other two nominees – Arjun Menon of Cricket Malawi and Priyasha Santosh Shyrian of Malawi Chess Federation.

Pasuwa became the first coach in decades to win the TNM Super League for a fifth consecutive season. He also retained the FDH Bank Cup for a second successful year in a season, while also winning the inaugural Castel Challenge Cup and reclaimed the Airtel Top 8 to complete a quadruple.

The former Warriors coach also won the Charity Shield for a sixth year in a row.