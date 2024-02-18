Agent reacts to Divine Lunga’s first appearance of the season

Divine Lunga’s agent Mike Makaab has reacted to the player’s first appearance of the season.

Lunga featured in Mamelodi Sundowns first XI against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

He played as a left-back and put on a great performance in the entire ninety minutes as they drew 1-1.

Reacting to Divine’s first appearance, Makaab said: “So pleased for Divine Lunga. He’s waited for this opportunity. A top footballer.”

Lunga had spent the first half of the season being frozen out as the club wanted to register him as a local player.

He was linked with an exit during the January transfer window but this was dismissed by his agent.