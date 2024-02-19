CAF hits Mali captain with ban after Afcon 2023 incident, hosts Ivory Coast also get sanctioned

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Committee has hit Mali captain Hamari Traore with a four-match ban following an incident that happened at Afcon 2023.

The CAF DC has found Traore guilty of “unsporting conduct towards the match official” during their quarterfinal clash against Ivory Coast in which they lost 2-1.

The disciplinary board has banned the player four games of which two are suspended for a year.

The Malian and Ivorian FAs have also been hit with fines by the CAF DC for their behavior during the game.

A statement reads: “The Fédération Malienne de Football was charged with misconduct following unsporting behavior of its players towards the match official.

“The Disciplinary Board found the player Hamari Traore guilty of unsporting conduct towards the match official. Traore was suspended for four (4) matches two (2) of which are suspended for a period of one year.

“The Fédération Malienne de Football was also fined 10,000 US Dollars.

“The Fédération Ivoirienne de Football was also charged with team’s misconduct. They were fined 5,000 US Dollars.”