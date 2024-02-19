Warriors receive bye in 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Preliminary Round as CAF confirms draw details

The Warriors have received a bye in the preliminary round of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the format for the campaign.

The national team, who are ranked number 34 in Africa, will start their campaign in the group stages.

According to the format released by the continental football body, the eight-lowest ranked teams on the latest FIFA Ranking will start their campaign in the preliminary round.

The eight teams are Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia and Eswatini.

These sides will be paired at a draw on Tuesday.

The matches will be played on home and away basis during the FIFA Window of 18-26 March 2024. The four (4) preliminary round winners will join the 44 exempted teams for the group stage.