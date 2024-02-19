Zim players based abroad round-up: Two on target as Belgium-based stars continue to shine

Jordan Zemura scored his first goal for Udinese in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean defender found the back of the net in the 1-1 draw versus Cagliari Calcio.

He opened the scoring in the fourteenth minute after finding space inside the box and hit a shot into the top corner.

Also on target for the first time was Michael Ndiweni, who scored his debut goal in the Scottish Premier League.

Ndiweni was on target for his new club Annan Athletic as they won 2-1 against Stirling.

The Zimbabwean striker started in the match for a third successive time. He scored in the 58th minute and it restored Annan’s lead.

The goal proved to be the winner and the forward was subbed off in the 89th minute.

In the Belgian Pro League, Munashe Garan’anga and Bill Antonio retained their places in the KV Mechelen starting XI that beat Antwerp 1-0.

Antonio featured as a wingback in a 3-4-3 formation and played for 77 minutes.

Garan’anga was employed as centre-back and featured for eighty-four minutes.

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi and Nantes forward Tino Kadewere also started over the weekend.

Munetsi retained his place as a midfielder in Reims XI that drew 1-1 versus Lens.

He played the entire ninety minutes of the game.

Kadewere featured as a winger in the 2-0 loss against PSG but struggled and was subbed off just after the hour.

In England, Andy Rinomhota made his second successive start for Rotherham United against Watson in the Championship.

The Warriors international played the entire match but received a yellow card, his first booking at the club since joining them on loan a few weeks ago from Cardiff City.

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway came on as late substitute and played just nine minutes against Leeds.

Tivonge Rushesha was not part of Reading’s matchday squad that played Portsmouth in the League One.

Wolves’ Tawanda Chirewa was an unused substitute in the 2-1 EPL victory against Tottenham.