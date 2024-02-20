Billiat headed to Yadah?

Former Warriors star Khama Billiat might be headed to Yadah FC, Soccer24 has established.

The former Warriors star, who has been without a club since he parted ways with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs last year, arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport tonight, tocomplete his return to local football.

Billiat was welcomed at the airport by officials from Yadah FC, led by chairman Admire Mango, fuelling speculation that he might be headed to the Miracle Boys.

Breaking news… Khama Billiat has arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe international Airport to complete his return to local football. Video by @LawMangenje pic.twitter.com/sT0dbvnRDE — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) February 20, 2024

📌Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport We can exclusively-reveal that the people who welcomed Khama Billiat at the airport when he arrived and drove him away, were officials from Yadah FC, led by chairman Admire Mango. pic.twitter.com/X106BvQob1 — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) February 20, 2024

Harare giants Dynamos were favorites to land Billiat’s signature, with Manica Diamonds and CAPS United also in the bidding war for the nimble-footed former Warriors star, but all indications point to him signing for Yadah.