MWOS’ PSL sneak preview

For ambitious Northern Region Soccer League side MWOS FC, the ultimate goal is as clear as daylight —promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Norton-based side has invested hugely in the transformation of what was just a social football club a few years ago, to a professional team with the ambition of playing in the country’s top-flight league.

For the past two weeks, the Punters have had a sneak preview of what it feels like to compete with the biggest teams in the country.

They hosted Harare giants Dynamos in a friendly match and played out a goalless draw, in a clash which attracted a bumper crowd at Ngoni Stadium.

They then hosted DeMbare’s city rivals CAPS United last week and lost 1-2, in front a decent crowd as well.

This Sunday, the Punters will welcome Bulawayo giants Highlanders, in a clash that is likely to have the Norton community buzzing with excitement.

MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa believes the huge turnout seen at the previous games, will motivate his charges to fight for promotion this season.

“We cannot talk of football without the fans, so when you see people coming to back you up, you get motivated to give them back what they deserve,” said Mutasa after the Dynamos game.

“We hope we are going to fight as much as we can. We know this year is going to be harder, unlike in the previous seasons, but as MWOS, that is our vision, to get the ticket to the Premiership,” he added.

Mutasa’s troops will play two friendly matches against Bosso, with the first one starting at 12:30pm, while the other one kicks off at 3pm.

Rest of ground tickets are pegged at US$2, while VIP tickets will cost US$5.