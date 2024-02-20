Watch: Zim youngster Leon Chiwome nets brace for Wolves Academy

Zimbabwean youngster Leon Chiwome netted a brace for Wolves Academy against West Brom U21 on Monday night.

Chiwome, who has been in fine form with the Academy this season, scored his both of his goals in the second half.

He netted his first goal in the 54th minute to break the deadlock with a simple tap-in.

Leon Chiwome breaks the deadlock in the Black Country derby 🐺#PL2 pic.twitter.com/7yZaqO4uuP — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) February 19, 2024

Chiwome completed his brace in the 70th minute with a beautiful strike which went into the far post corner.

The goal also sealed Wolves Academy’s 3-0 win on the night.

Another Zimbabwean youngster T

awanda Chirewa, who has been featuring in the senior team matchday squads, played the entire match for the Wolves U21 on Monday.