“Biliat will not be loaned to Dynamos”

Former Warriors star Khama Billiat will not be loaned to Dynamos if he is signed by Yadah FC, Soccer24 has established.

The 33-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star, who has been without a club since he parted company with the Soweto giants last year, arrived in Zimbabwe last night to complete his return to local football.

He was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Yadah officials, led by club Chief Executive Officer Admire Mango, fuelling speculation that he is headed to the Miracle Boys.

Khama Billiat was welcomed at the airport by Yadah FC officials, led by club CEO Admire Mango (in orange sweater). The former Kaizer Chiefs star, according to sources, will sign a one-year deal with the Miracles Boys. Video by @LawMangenje pic.twitter.com/TGFMUoNvp5 — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) February 21, 2024

A well-placed source at Yadah told Soccer24 that Billiat will sign a one-year deal with the Miracle Boys, and will not be loaned to Dynamos, contrary to some reports last night.

“There is nothing like that. You know people and their love for Dynamos, they tend to speculate and say things that are not true. We paid a lot of money to convince him to come, so how will loaning him to Dynamos benefit Yadah?,” said the source.

“He will sign a short term contract, one year, so how will loaning him go Dynamos benefit us in any way?

“I don’t know where people are getting it all wrong. Players with long term contracts like Tanaka Shandirwa, are the ones we loan out, not in this case where we paid a lot of money for player and gave him a short term contract.

“There is no way we can just part away with money and loan Khama to Dynamos, what benefit do we derive as a club, from doing that? We don’t have that kind of arrangement,” added the source.