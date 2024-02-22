Full breakdown of new PSL, Delta Beverages sponsorship deal

Delta Beverages and the Premier Soccer League has renewed their deal until 2026.

The sponsorship package is worth US$3,390,000 will cover the Castle Lager Premiership, Chibuku Super Cup and Castle Challenge Cup Castle three seasons from 2024, 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will get $700,000 while the Chibuku Super Cup will be sponsored for $375,000 per season.

The Castle Challenge Cup which acts as the season opener between league winners and the Chibuku Super Cup champions is worth $55,000 per season.

Meanwhile, the 2024 season will kick off this season with the Castle Lager Challenge Cup between league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos.

The match will be played at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

Kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.

The league will commence a week later on first weekend of March.

The Chibuku Super Cup knockout tournament is. expected to start around August during the second round of the league season.