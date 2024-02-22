Jurgen Klopp makes open admission about Trey Nyoni as he turns to Zim youngster after injury crisis hits Liverpool squad

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was tempted to hand Trey Nyoni his league debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Luton Town at Anfield.

Nyoni, 16, was called to the senior team together with a number of academy players after Klopp missed eleven senior players due to injuries.

The Zimbabwean youngster sat out in the entire match, while fellow academy player Jayden Danns got his senior team debut in the match.

Klopp admitted in a post-match interview on Sky Sports, as cited by This is Anfield, that he was tempted to hand Nyoni his debut.

“Some of the kids started, the others came on, and they did an incredible job,” the gaffer said.

“It’s cool how a culture educates the next generation, to be honest.

“Yes Curtis is injured in the moment, but I said a few weeks ago: if Curtis Jones can learn defending, everybody can learn defending.

“If you see Bobby Clark and James McConnell, oh my god. And Trey, sitting outside, and you think ‘maybe we bring him [on]?’, just because the boys are that good.

“But in general, how the stadium and the team together changed that game was just exceptional.”

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Trey Nyoni has represented England at junior ranks but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.