Ngezi Platinum Stars make huge announcement as they avoid being barred from CAF Champions League

Ngezi Platinum Stars have announced the establishment of Ngezi Platinum Queens FC in line with the CAF Club Licensing requirements.

Madamburo have said that their women’s team has since been registered the club with the Northern Region Women’s League.

The development will avoid the reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions from being barred from participating in the CAF Champions League 2024/25 season which starts in August.

As per CAF Club Licensing requirements, all clubs should have a women’s team within their structures in order to participate in the inter-club competitions.

A statement by Ngezi Platinum reads: “Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club is pleased to announce the registration of Ngezi Platinum Queens Football Club with the Northern Region Women’s League, a development that is in line with the Club’s sustainable growth ambitions, empowerment of the girl-child and in pursuit of the fulfilment of the Club Licensing requirements.

“The process of assembling the technical team which will be tasked with talent identification is on-going. This process should be complete by the end of March when the Northern Region Women’s League season kicks off.”