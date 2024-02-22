Official: Billiat joins Yadah, set to become the highest paid player in the PSL

Ambitious Premiership side Yadah have signed former Warriors star Khama Billiat on a one-year deal and dangled a US$5000 per month salary for the pint-sized winger.

Billiat arrived in the country on Tuesday to complete his return to local football after more than a decade in the South African Premiership, where he turned out for Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

In a suprise twist to the Billiat transfer saga, the nimble-footed Mufakose-bred forward was welcomed at the airport and whisked away by Yadah have officials, as the Miracle Boys won the race for his signature, after a budding war involving Dynamos and Manica Diamonds.

Manica Diamonds were very close to signing Billiat, before he was enticed by the Yadah offer of US$20 000 signing on fee and a monthly salary of US$5000, which will make him the highest paid player in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Soccer24 has it on good authority that the Miracle Boys even bought plane tickets for Billiat and the friend of his he travelled with and sent the former Warriors star a “shopping package” when he was still in South Africa.

Billiat will be unveiled as a Yadah player in the capital today.