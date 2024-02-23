Confirmed teams qualified for Europa League R16, draw details and more

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw will be held on Friday 23 February

All sixteen teams qualified for the round are now known following the conclusion of the playoffs stage on Thursday.

The draw ceremony will happen at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland at 1 pm CAT.

How to watch the draw ceremony

The draw will be live-streamed via the Uefa Europa League website and broadcast on SuperSport TV.

Seeded teams for Europa League draw: West Ham, Brighton, Rangers, Liverpool, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Villarreal, Slavia Prague.

Unseeded teams for Europa League draw: Roma, Marseille, Sparta Prague, Sporting Lisbon, AC Milan, Qarabag, Benfica, Freiburg

Dates:

March 7: Europa League last -16 first legs

March 14: Europa League last-16 second legs