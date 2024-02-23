Watch: Knowledge Musona scores an outrageous free kick to end goal drought in Saudi Pro League

Knowledge Musona returned to the score-sheet with an outrageous goal for Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Musona netted from a kick after he managed to curl the dead ball from a wide area into the far top corner.

The goal proved to be a late equaliser for Riyadh, who had conceded in the first half.

An absolute peach of a free kick from Knowledge Musona levelled things up 🎯 #yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/3nKG63Wef9 — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 23, 2024

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Musona, who had last scored in the league in August, now has two goals in this campaign so far.