2024 PSL season kicks off today

The 2024 Premier Soccer League will kick off this afternoon with the Castle Lager Challenge Cup.

The fixture will involve league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos.

The match will be played at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

Kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.

The encounter was supposed to happen to happen a week earlier but was pushed to a later date.

The league will commence a week later on first weekend of March.

Headlining the opening the round is the Battle of Zimbabwe fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos.