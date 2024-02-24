Live: Castle Challenge Cup – Ngezi Platinum vs Dynamos

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Challenge Cup final between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos.

Latest:

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Dynamos

-Halftime.

45′ Free kick to Dynamos just outside the box, Sadiki takes it but the keeper punches it away. Mudadi pounces on the rebound but the ball goes out.

40′ Goal!!! Ngezi Platinum take the lead through Mapoka after a defensive mixup.

34′ Madera receives the ball inside the box but skies his effort.

29′ Yellow Card to Mashaireni (Ngezi).

27′ Madera gets the space but sends his effort wide after a great play by Mudadi. Boths sides yet to register an effort on target.

23′ Water Break.

20′ Sadiki tries from the range, just outside the box but his effort goes wide.

14′ Mapoka connects Mandinyenya’s cross but his header doesn’t cause any threat at goal.

10′ A cagey start as both sides are still trying to find their feet.

1′ Kick-off!!

Ngezi XI: Mariyoni, Mandinyenya, Mashaireni, Benhura, Kashitigu, Hachiro, Chamboko, Moyo, Chigwida, Madhake, Mapoka.

Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Makarati, K. Moyo, Chinyerere, Jalai, Chiwunga, Mudadi, Shandirwa, Madera, Sadiki, Chikona.