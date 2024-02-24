Ngezi Platinum beat Dynamos to clinch Castle Challenge Cup

Ngezi Platinum Stars kicked off the 2024 Premier Soccer League with a 2-0 triumph over Dynamos in the Castle Challenge Cup final played at the Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The victory saw Madamburo lifting the trophy for the first time.

Following a cagey start with no meaningful chances from both ends, Ngezi were the first to register a goal attempt on the quarter hour through Claud Makopa.

Dembare responded with Issa Sadiki’s shot from the edge of the box a few minutes later.

The Glamour Boys went on to create a couple of more chances in the following moments but failed to find the target.

Instead, it was Ngezi who opened the scoring in the 40th minute courtesy of Mapoka’s goal after capitalising on a defensive mixup.

The second half had a slow start but the League Champions came again and pounce on another defensive mixup to double their lead through substitute Elson Mweha in the 70th minute.

Arthur Masiiwa could have grabbed a late consolation for Dynamos but his effort hit the woodwork in the stoppage time.

Masiiwa’s play proved to be the last big moment of the game as it ended in favour of Ngezi.