Teenage Hadebe to make his second debut in Turkish Super Lig

Teenage Hadebe will make his debut for Turkish side Konyaspor this evening.

Hadebe has been named in the starting XI to face Hatayspor in the Super Lig.

The defender joined the club this month as a free agent following his departure at American MLS club Houston Dynamo in December. He signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Today’s appearance will also mark a second Turkish Super Lig debut for the Warriors international.

The 28-year-old played for Yeni Malatyaspor in the top-flight before his move to USA.