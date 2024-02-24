Watch: Bill Antonio scores again in Belgium

Bill Antonio’s star continues to shine in Belgium after netting another goal for KV Mechelen.

Antonio, who started in the Mechelen first XI, the back of the net in the first half of the game against Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

He opened the scoring in the 31st minute after outpacing his markers and hit the back of the net.

🇧🇪 Goal: Bill Antonio score a goal | KV Mechelen 1-0 KV Kortrijk pic.twitter.com/TYuRFLaei1 — Heaven Football (@heavenfootball_) February 24, 2024

Antonio now has three goals in his last seven appearances for the club.

The latest goal comes just a day after he extended his contact with Mechelen for another three years.

His new deal is now set to last until 2027, having joined the club in 2022.

Meanwhile, fellow teammate Munashe Garan’anga also started for Mechelen in the match.