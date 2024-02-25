Ex-CAPS United star Ben Musaka joins new club in South Africa

Ben Musaka is set for his debut at South African National First Division side Maritzburg United after leaving CAPS United.

The midfielder has been included in the first XI to face Paarl United in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Musaka joined Maritzburg as a free agent after leaving Makepekepe at the end of last season.

Confirming his departure for the first time, CAPS United said on Sunday: “Ben Patrick Musaka joins Maritzburg United FC

“Thank you for your input over the seasons together. All the best in The Team Of Choice.”