Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season kicks off delayed

The kick off of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season has been delayed after the PSL confirmed a new date for the start of the campaign.

The 2024 season was supposed to start this weekend but due to venue safety issues and the need to ensure adequate stadiums, the term will now start on 9 March.

A statement by PSL reads: “All stakeholders are advised that the 2024 Castle Lager PSL championship will commence on the 9th of March 2024.

“This has been necessitated by the need to ensure that we have safe, secure and adequate venues to host Castle Lager PSL matches.”

The Battle of Zimbabwe fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos will headline matchday 1 fixtures.