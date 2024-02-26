Jordan Zemura opens up on adapting to Italian Serie A

Jordan Zemura has opened up about how he has adapted to the Italian Serie A.

The Zimbabwe international moved to Italy at the start of the season after joining Udinese.

He had spent his entire career in England until his acrimonious exit from Bournemouth last season.

Zemura is now a regular in the Udinese first XI and recently scored his first goal in the Serie A.

“Serie A is very tactical, I’m learning,” he said as cited by Italian website Tutto Udinese. “In the Premier League the intensity is higher. Since I arrived I had to make a mental switch.”

Zemura has so far made twenty-one appearances across all competitions.