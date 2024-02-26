Magaya talks sense into Kante

It has been an ambiguous last couple of weeks for Tanaka ‘Kante’ Shandirwa.

The Highfield-bred midfield workhorse was on the receiving end of severe criticism from a section of Dynamos fans, after the Glamour Boys’ defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Shandirwa also been heavily criticised by some DeMbare fans, some of whom have taken to social media to accuse the player of “not behaving well during his spare time”.

The Warriors midfielder has of late been seen in the “wrong places” with a video of him at Mashwede Night Club going viral on social media and deviding opinions among DeMbare fans.

Despite being one of, if not the most popular player at Dynamos, Shandirwa is a Yadah player and the club’s founder and owner Prophet Walter Magaya is not taking any chances as far as the midfielder’s discipline is concerned.

Magaya personally called Shandirwa today and demanded to see the 2023 Soccer Star of the Year finalist.

The two had a brief conversation at Magaya’s The Heart Stadium during Yadah’s afternoon training session, with the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) leader assuring football fans that all is well.

“He is our child, he is our player. So we are naturally concerned when he hear about certain things he is supposedly doing. That is why I called him, so that I could hear his side of the story,” said Magaya.

“I can’t divulge the details of our conversation but it was a fruitful one,” added Magaya.

Meanwhile, Yadah will unveil former Warriors star Khama Billiat on Thursday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star signed for the Miracle Boys last week, ending weeks of speculation over his future.

Magaya believes Billiat is still good enough to light up the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

“He (Billiat) is still an incredible player. His biggest advantage is the size of his body, he will certainly do well in our local Premiership,” reckons Magaya.

“I haven’t seen him since he arrives, I simply let those in charge of running the club take care of everything, but he will be unveiled on Thursday,” he added.