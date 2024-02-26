Zim players based abroad round-up

Bill Antonio was on target for KV Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Antonio, who started in the Mechelen first XI, found the back of the net in the first half of the game against Kortrijk.

He opened the scoring in the 31st minute after outpacing his markers and hit the back of the net.

Antonio now has three goals in his last seven appearances for the club.

Fellow teammate Munashe Garan’anga also started for Mechelen in the match.

In Scotland, Michael Ndiweni scored his second goal for Annan Athletic in the Scottish League One

He netted the goal in the second half of their 2-1 loss against Cove Rangers.

Marshall Munetsi of Stade de Reims and Tinotenda Kadewere of Nantes were both in action in the French Ligue 1.

Munetsi played the entire ninety minutes in their 2-1 win over Le Havre, while Kadewere came on as a second half substitute in 1-0 win at Lorient.

In Turkey, Teenage Hadebe made his debut for his new Super Lig side Konyaspor.

Hadebe was named in the starting XI that won against Hatayspor.

The defender joined the club this month as a free agent following his departure at American MLS club Houston Dynamo in December. He signed a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Italy based defender Jordan Zemura retained his place in the Udinese first XI that lost 2-0 to Genoa in the Serie A.

England-based Brendan Galloway returned to the Plymouth Argyle starting XI in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Andy Rinomhota made his fourth successive start for Rotherham United, while Tivonge Rushesha was not part of Reading’s matchday squad that played Shrewsbury in the League One.

Wolves’ Tawanda Chirewa was an unused substitute in the 1-0 EPL victory over Sheffield United.