Kaizer Chiefs coach refuses to take blame for nine-year trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has refused to take the blame for the club’s nine-year trophy drought following their elimination from the Nedbank Cup.

Chiefs, who last won a trophy in 2015, were knocked out of the tournament in the first round by second-tier side Milford at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto Giants lost the match 5-4 on penalties.

Speaking after the game, as cited by Sowetan Live, Johnson, who only took over the reins from Molefi Ntseki in October, suggested that it’d be unfair for people to say he’s contributed to the club’s failure of winning cups.

“As a coach now… do I have to take nine years on my shoulders? That’s a lot of years,” the gaffer said.

“We have to do proper inspection on what we have to do in order to make it a better season… to finish the season on a high, so that we can show the people and the public that we are building.”