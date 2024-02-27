Luton Town coach Rob Edwards issues update Nakamba’s return date

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards says its too early to declare that Marvelous Nakamba will return to action this season.

Nakamba suffered a knee injury on international duty with the Warriors in November.

He initially missed three games due to the issue but returned and featured for just a game.

The second setback forced him to undergo surgery in December to repair the problem.

He has been on rehabilitation since then and recently started light gym workouts.

Speaking on the possibility of the player returning to action this season, Edwards said, as cited by Luton Today:

“He’s still in the very early stages of it (recovery) at the moment, so whether we get him back before the end of the season it’s still very touch and go on that one.

“It has always been a concern (that he might not play again this term) since he did it. We always said it was going to go deep into it and it was going to be months. I don’t want to put any more pressure on him at the moment, he’s working hard, but it’s all very, very early stages, biking and things like that at the moment.”