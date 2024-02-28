Zim youngster leaves Doncaster Rovers on loan for further development

Zimbabwean youngster Tavonga Kuleya has left English League Two club Doncaster Rovers to sign a new club on a short term loan deal.

The forward has joined Non-League side Matlock Town on a contract until the end of the season.

A statement by Rovers reads: “We can confirm that Jack Goodman and Tavonga Kuleya have joined Matlock Town on loan for the remainder of the 23/24 campaign.

“The pair have linked up with the Northern Premier League outfit and are eligible to make their debuts in Saturday’s clash with Ashton United.

“Striker Goodman has made 13 senior appearances this season and spent time on loan with Gainsborough Trinity earlier in the campaign.

“Kuleya has made six first team appearances this term and had temporary spells with Marske United, Sheffield FC and Gainsborough Trinity.

“We wish Jack and Tavonga all the very best for the remainder of the season.”