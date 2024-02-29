Paul Pogba reveals next move after receiving four-year ban

Paul Pogba has issued a statement in his first reaction to the four-year football ban imposed on him after being found guilty of doping.

The French international tested positive of a performance-enhancing drug in counter-analysis on a second sample following his anti-doping offence earlier in the season.

The test found heightened levels of testosterone and the Juventus star was immediately suspended before receiving the multi-year ban from football on Thursday.

Responding to the sanction in a statement, Paul Pogba professed his innocence and revealed plans to appeal the ban.

The statement reads: “I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect.

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”