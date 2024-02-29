Paul Pogba hit with four-year ban from football

Paul Pogba has received a. four-year ban from football for doping.

The French international tested positive of a performance-enhancing drug in counter-analysis on a second sample following his anti-doping offence earlier in the season.

The test found heightened levels of testosterone was immediately suspended.

The midfielder has now been given a four-year ban.

Pogba’s lawyers claimed that the player had accidentally taken the banned substance, but the defence’s case was not accepted.

The midfielder will turn 31 next month, meaning he would not be able to return to the pitch until he is almost 35.

In the meantime, his future at Juventus is now in major doubt as the club will decide how to deal with his contract since the case has been finalised.

The Frenchman still has over two years left on his current deal.