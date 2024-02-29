Warriors to take part in four-nation tournament during March international break

The Warriors will take part in a four-nation tournament during this year’s first international break in March.

The national team will travel to Malawi for the mini tournament which will involve hosts, Zambia and Kenya.

The development was confirmed by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in a statement.

FAM said another tournament involving U20 sides from the invited countries will take place, concurrently.

The statement reads:

“The Football Associations of Kenya, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are pleased to announce that our four nations have agreed to hold joint football tournaments during the upcoming FIFA international window between 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

“The first tournament will feature the senior men’s national teams (A-teams) of our four countries. This tournament presents a valuable opportunity for our national teams to face quality opposition in preparation for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifying campaigns.

“Additionally, a concurrent youth tournament for our U20 national teams will take place during the same period. By bringing together the best young players from across our countries, these U20 tournaments will aid in developing and exposing elite youth talent while preparing teams for upcoming 2024 AFCON Under 20 qualifiers later this year.

“Our four nations are committed to collaborating for the advancement of football development and transformation across the region. We believe hosting these joint tournaments will build camaraderie between our nations, provide high-level competition for our players, and elevate youth football programs across Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe

“We look forward to hosting exciting tournaments that showcase the very best talent our countries have to offer. Further details on match schedules and tournament logistics will be announced in due course.”

Meanwhile, it’s now up to ZIFA to appoint a new coach in time for the games.

Currently, the Warriors have no head coach following the departure of Baltemar Brito when his short term contract expired in December.