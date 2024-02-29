Yadah to unveil Khama Billiat today: All details about the ceremony

Yadah FC will officially unveil their new star signing Khama Billiat this evening.

Billiat signed a one-year deal with the Miracle Boys last week after spending eight months without a club.

The contract marked the player’s return to the local top-flight for the first time in almost a decade and a half.

The former Warriors international has since started training with his new club.

He will be unveiled to the fans today at the club’s new ground The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare.

The Miracle Boys’ other new signings will also be unveiled at the same ceremony.

The event will start at 4 pm CAT.

Here are the full details: