PSL chairman reaches out to Highlanders, Dynamos after controversial claims

The Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere has engaged Highlanders and Dynamos to iron out differences following his controversial claims made last week.

Jere characterised the two giants as violent teams, while explaining why the sides’ encounter was put in the opening round of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

He said: “We want to exorcise that ghost of having violence at Barbourfields whenever these teams are playing. If that happens we are going to fine both teams heavily. We want to have this match played early in the season because we cannot allow two clubs to hold the entire league at ransom; they can’t be allowed to bring the whole league into disrepute.”

The claims attracted harsh responses from both Highlanders and Dynamos.

This forced a dialogue between the two clubs and the PSL chairman.

A statement by the league confirmed this, saying: