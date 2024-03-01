Warriors prospect Leon Chiwome nominated for EPL 2 Player of the Month award

Zimbabwean youngster Leon Chiwome has been nominated for February’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

Chiwome plays for Wolves U21 and is in the running for the award along with seven other young players competing in the division.

The Warriors prospect featured in two games during the month – a 3-3 draw at Manchester City and a 3-0 win against West Brom.

He scored a brace in the second game versus West Brom.

The other seven nominated players are Todd Alcock (Aston Villa), Leo Castledine (Chelsea), Jayden Danns (Liverpool), Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn), Brodi Hughes (Chelsea), Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba (Aston Villa) and Ronnie Stutter (Chelsea).