Watch: Knowledge Musona scores again in Saudi Pro League

Knowledge Musona scores again in Saudi Pro League

5:13 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Knowledge Musona scored in a second successive game in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The Zimbabwean forward was on target for Al Riyadh in the match against Al Akhdood.

He opened the scoring in the 45th minute after heading home a rebound to put his side in front at half.

The goal is his second in two successive league games and his third in the league.

Here is the goal.

