Divine Lunga opens up on returning to Mamelodi Sundowns first XI

Divine Lunga has expressed his delight after returning to regular action at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lunga made his first appearance of the season late last month and has gone on to make four successive starts in the first XI.

He had spent the first half of the season being frozen out as the club wanted to register him as a local player.

The defender was at one time linked with an exit during the January transfer window but this was dismissed by his agent.

Speaking on his return to regular football, he said: ““I’m happy to be playing. I’m gaining a lot of confidence. I’m surrounded by players who keep supporting me.

“I was training with the team, it was just a matter of time and now I am playing.

“I would train with the team, go home, do my extras so that I get ready for my chance which I knew was coming.”

Speaking about his team’s dominance in this campaign and their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership, Lunga added:

“At Sundowns, we have to win each and every game. The effort we put on the field and at training, I think that’s where it comes from.

“The focus is to win each and every game. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big or small game. I know no one wants to lose but at Sundowns we always want to win every game whether it’s a friendly, league or cup game.”