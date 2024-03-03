Only one Zim football referee selected to officiate at All Africa Games

Only one Zimbabwean football referee has been selected to officiate at the 2023 All Africa Games.

The games will take place in Ghana between 8 – 23 March 2024.

This year’s edition will have two football events – the men’s and women’s competitions.

Local football referee Grace Gimo is part of the twelve female referee that has been selected by CAF to officiate at tournament.

The Rusape-based official made history two years ago when she became the first female referee to take charge of the Battle of Zimbabwe fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Meanwhile, nine teams will take part in the men’s competition, while eight will be playing in the women’s event.

Both competitions will feature only U20 players.