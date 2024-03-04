All details about Highlanders, Dynamos game confirmed

Highlanders have confirmed the details for the Battle of Zimbabwe fixture against Dynamos in the opening round of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The two rivals will finally kick off their campaign on Sunday after the fixture was delayed by two weeks.

The league was supposed to start on 24 February but it was postponed twice.

According to information released by Highlanders, the match will be played on Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT.

The gate charges have been pegged at $5 for the rest of the ground and $10 for the VIP section.

The VVIP ticket is going for $20.

Broadcast Details

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) is expected to broadcast the Battle of Zimbabwe live.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.