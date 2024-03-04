Zim players based abroad round-up

Teenage Hadebe registered his first assist since his return to the Turkish Super Lig last month.

Hadebe, who now plays for Konyaspor, created the second goal in the 2-0 win over Pendikspor on Saturday.

The defender started in the match and played the entire ninety minutes but was booked in the 58th minute.

The appearance marked his second successive league appearance and his third game across all competitions for his new club.

In Saudi Pro League, Knowledge Musona scored in a second successive game on Friday.

The Zimbabwean forward was on target for Al Riyadh in the match against Al Akhdood.

He opened the scoring in the 45th minute after heading home a rebound to put his side in front at half.

The goal is his second in two successive league games and his third in the league.

Several England-based stars were also in action over the weekend.

Wolves youngster Tawanda Chirewa made his second appearance in the English Premier League in the 3-0 against Newcastle United.

Chirewa came on as a late substitute and played the final nine minutes of the game.

In the Championship, Brendan Galloway had a terrible afternoon after scoring an own goal in his side Plymouth Argyle’s 2-0 loss against Ipswich Town.

Galloway’s own goal broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and his side went on to concede another one ten minutes later.

The Warriors defender had started in the match and was subbed off later in the second half. He was also booked during his time on the pitch.

Andy Rinomhota made another successive start for Rotherham United, while Tivonge Rushesha was not part of Reading’s matchday squad that played Carlisle in the League One.

In Belgium, Bill Antonio picked an injury in KV Mechelen’s 3-2 win at Cercle Brugge in the Pro League.

Antonio, who was played as a midfielder, was subbed off in the 37th minute after picking a suspected knee injury.

Teammate and fellow countryman Munashe Garananga also started in the match and played for 89 minutes.

In France, Marshall Munetsi featured the entire match for Stade de Reims against Lille, while Nantes striker Tinotenda Kadewere came on as a second half substitute in the 2-0 loss against Metz.