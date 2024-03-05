Dynamos snap up Warriors goalkeeper who last played in Spain

Dynamos have signed goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, who last played football in Spain.

Mapisa has since been registered in the team’s final squad.

He will fight for the first jersey against current first choice goalie Prince Tafiremutsa and Wilson.

Mapisa last played his competitive football at higher level in Spain at Zamora CF.

He was at the club until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 25-year-old spent over a year without a club before moving to Malaga City, which plays in the 5th division.

The Warriors international is now back in the country and will play in the Castle Lager Premiership for the first time in his career.