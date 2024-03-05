Prince Dube wants out of Azam, sends contract termination letter

Prince Dube has sent a letter to Azam, informing the club about his intention to terminate his contract.

The striker has of late been missing in the Azam’s matchday squads.

According to the club Head of Information and Communication Thabiti Zakaria, the Warriors international submitted the letter to the management.

Zakaria confirmed this to the media, as cited by Tanzanian newspaper Daily News:

The Azam official said: “Azam FC confirms receiving a contract termination letter from Dube requesting that he wants to leave after joining the club in 2020.

“He has submitted his letter to the management which has already responded…the contract he signed before the start of this season keeps him at the club until 2026.

“As such, until now, he has two and half years to parade at the club and the management has maintained that he can leave only if the terms of the contract are adhered to.”

Dube joined Azam in 2020 after leaving local giants Highlanders.

The 27-year-old quickly became a prolific goalscorer at the club.