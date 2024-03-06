Stadium approved to host matches in PSL this season

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action will return in Mutare when the 2024 season begins this weekend.

The Eastern Highlands city’s Sakubva Stadium was unavailable last season after it was condemned by the ZIFA First Instance Body for its poor condition.

Stadium owners, City of Mutare started renovating the facility mid last year following the condemnation of the facility.

The first phase of the renovations focused on the installation of a new turf and the reconstruction of the drainage system which had also collapsed.

The second phase, which had already started is focusing on buckets seats, while the VVIP toilets and dugouts are done.

Following an inspection this week, the stadium has now been cleared to host the PSL games this season.

Manica Diamonds will use the venue as their home ground, starting with the matchday one fixture against Simba Bhora on Sunday.